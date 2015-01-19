May shines at last day of Martin Luther King Invitational
Kate May has been heralded at swimming since she was a young girl, but she put on quite a show at Sunday’s Martin Luther King Invitational Swim Meet at Edwardsville, winning three events.
The competition in the meet was first class with several top swimmers from Missouri entered, including some Olympic Trial qualifiers. May, an Edwardsville High School junior, has been competing on a national level now for several years.
May placed first in the 200 I.M. with a time of 2:04.84; first in the 100 fly in 55.43; and won the 100 free with a time of 51.79.
“Kate May and Phoebe Gremaud were both on fire in the meet,” Breakers coach Bob Rettle said. “It was a testament to their hard work. “Our kids consistently dropped times one after another in the meet. I was super happy with the way we competed.”
Gremaud was first in the 11-12 100 free (57.82) and the 50 back (29.88).
Victoria Thomae continued her stellar weekend, winning the 13-14 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.77.
Bailey Grinter captured the 200 back in a time of 2:05.71, followed closely throughout by Elizabeth McPherson (2:06.39).
Edwardsville placed second to Columbia, Mo., in the meet. Edwardsville had 5,509.5 to Columbia’s 7,728.
Columbia brought more than 100 swimmers to the meet and Rettle said he heard a lot of positive things from them about the new Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center and how the meet was run.
Top Breakers performers
Rachel Kretzer, first, 8 and under 100 free; first, 8 and under 50 back; first, 8 and under 50 free
Evan Grinter, fifth, 10 and under 50 backstroke; fifth, 10 and under 50 back
Cohen Osborn, first, 8 and Under 100 free; first, 50 back; second 8 and under 25 breast; first 8 and under 25 free; first, 8 and under 25 fly
Alyssa Grant, first, 8 and under 100 free
Amanda Beuth, fifth, 10 and under 100 fly
Grace Hackett, sixth, 13-14 100
Dylan Moyer, first, 100 breast
Elizabeth McPherson, fifth, 100 breast
Sierra Brannan, 10th, 13-14 100 fly
Noah May, fourth, 13-14 100 fly
Cooper Scharff, second, 11-12 100 free; first, 50 back
Porter LeVasseur, second, 13-14 100 free
Evan Grinter, sixth, 10 and under 50 back
Javier Delacruz, third, 50 breast
Anna Henke, second, 8 and under 25 breast
