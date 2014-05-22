Kindel Berlingeri of Alton Middle School and Samuel Biggs of Early Childhood were named as Students of the Month for May by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kindel Berlingeri is the son of Julie Berlingeri of Godfrey. He chose Walmart for his gift card and American Cancer Association for his donation. Kindel is in 6th grade at Alton Middle School (AMS). Kindel is the Illinois House music tech and disc jockey, spinning tunes to greet the students each morning. He is also in the computer club, student council and participates in the math competition. Kindel is a peer tutor, computer mentor, volunteer baby sitter, and also volunteers with church events. Kindel is also the recipient of a citizenship award due to his volunteering and his generous contribution to several charitable organizations.

Samuel Biggs is the son of Brian and LeeAnn Biggs of Godfrey. He attends the Early Childhood Center. He chose Target for his gift card and Friends of Kids with Cancer – St. Louis Children’s Hospital for his donation. Sam is a leader and role model to his peers. He has a positive attitude and shows compassion and concerns for others instead of himself. Sam also started playing T-ball this year.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

More like this: