Couples names: Matt & Mary

City: Carrollton

Date met or started dating: February 25, 2003

Date married: February 25, 2006

What makes your relationship special? We are Highschool sweethearts. We met our senior year of high school and have been together ever since! When I met Matt, I had a daughter already and even tho we were so young, he took my daughter in as his own and eventually legally adopted her. We have been through the ups and downs, the hard times and the best times. We have 3 beautiful children together, 1 daughter and 2 sons. We were also blessed with a beautiful granddaughter in 2021!

Share a memory you have made together: Oh where to start?! We have so many memories together but the ones I love the most are when we are traveling as a family. All the road trips, all the camping trips, all the hiking trips and all the places to see!

