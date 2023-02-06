Couples names: Matt & Julie

City: East Alton

Date met or started dating: August 5, 2019

What makes your relationship special? Two broken people met and brought life and love back in each other's life and mended each other.

Share a memory you have made together: We love taking the kids to the river and having a picnic! We are also Engaged!

 