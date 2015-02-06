Name: Matilda Lynn Brandon

Parents: Jeremy and Robyn Theison

Weight: 8lbs 9oz

Birthdate: 11/24/14

Time: 5:13 PM

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Siblings: Nolan (13) Evelyn (7) Lillian (1)

Grandparents: Ronald and Vicky Brandon of Alton, Patricia Mossbarger of Alton (deceased)

Great Grandparents: Paul and Pauline Schmidt of Alton

 