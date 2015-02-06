Matilda Lynn Brandon
February 6, 2015 11:54 AM
Name: Matilda Lynn Brandon
Parents: Jeremy and Robyn Theison
Weight: 8lbs 9oz
Birthdate: 11/24/14
Time: 5:13 PM
Hospital: Alton Memorial
Siblings: Nolan (13) Evelyn (7) Lillian (1)
Grandparents: Ronald and Vicky Brandon of Alton, Patricia Mossbarger of Alton (deceased)
Great Grandparents: Paul and Pauline Schmidt of Alton