The law firm Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. (MM&R), today announced it has renewed its sponsorship of the art program “High School Sculpture in the City” for another three years. The program, a popular, interactive arts initiative held each year through Art on the Square, places an artist in an area high school to work with students and faculty to create one-of-a-kind art sculptures for their schools. Each year the new work of art is unveiled at the VIP Reception party at Art on the Square.

Belleville West, Belleville East and Althoff Catholic High School have participated in the program since it began in 2010. The collaboration between the artist, students and faculty has resulted in three outstanding sculptures now placed on each of the schools’ campuses. For the past three years, students have worked with metal sculptor Kevin Trobaugh. The participating school and artist-in-resident for 2014 has yet to be announced.

Pat Mathis, shareholder at Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., said, “The art created through this program is a tribute to the creativity and hard work put forth by the students and artist involved. We helped initiate this program in collaboration with Art on the Square so that we could create a new and unique opportunity for students to gain real world experience and put their creativity to the test. I’d say these goals have been achieved, and we very much look forward to participating in and helping the program evolve in years to come.”

As loyal supporters of the arts, Mathis and MM&R’s other shareholders had an interest in expanding the firm’s involvement with art programs in the community. In 2010, the firm decided to define its philanthropic mission to specifically support arts and education opportunities. MM&R collaborated with Art on the Square organizers to develop the program and became the official sponsor of the inaugural program for High School Sculpture in the City.

“High School Sculpture in the City” is a spin-off of Art on the Square’s “Sculpture in the City” program, which has placed beautiful, original art pieces in public areas and parks around Belleville thanks to donations and grants from local businesses, organizations, families, artists and individuals. In 2006, MM&R donated to the City of Belleville a sculpture by artist Dale Rogers titled “Duet”. The piece is displayed in downtown Belleville in front of the law firm’s building at 23 Public Square for all to enjoy. Currently 26 pieces of art have been donated to the City through the program, including the three sculptures created thus far through the High School Sculpture program.

“Art is now synonymous with Belleville in part because of the Sculpture in the City programs,” said Dede Farquhard, Chairperson for Art on the Square’s Sculpture in the City Program. “It wouldn’t be possible for residents and visitors of our City to enjoy public art if it wasn’t for the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals and companies like Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.”

Art on the Square 2014 is scheduled for May 16-18th.

Established in 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the St. Louis and southern Illinois areas. The firm has offices in Belleville, Edwardsville and Nashville, Ill., as well as Clayton, Mo. MM&R’s principals and associates possess knowledge and experience in practice areas that include business law, taxation, estate planning, employee benefits, banking law, bankruptcy, and commercial and tort litigation. For more information, please visit www.mmrltd.com.

