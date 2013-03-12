BELLEVILLE, IL., MARCH 11, 2013 . . . The law firm of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. (MM&R) is now accepting applications from St. Clair County and Madison County high school seniors who want to be considered for the firm’s annual law scholarship. MM&R will award three $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors who have an interest in pursuing a legal career.

Law scholarship recipients are chosen based on a number of criteria. Applicants must:

1) Be a current high school senior in St. Clair or Madison counties

2) Be planning a career as an attorney

3) Have a GPA of 3.0 or higher

4) Have achieved an ACT score of at least 26 or SAT of at least 1180

5) Rank in the upper 25th percentile of the graduating class, and

6) Involved in school activities such as student government, debate, History Club or Model United Nations.

Candidates must complete an application to be considered. Along with the application, applicants must submit a typed, double-spaced essay not to exceed 500 words (two pages) outlining his or her academic background, interest in the legal profession and reasons for pursuing this career. Children of attorneys are not eligible for this scholarship.

The selection process involves a comprehensive review of all applicants by a committee of MM&R attorneys who review the applicants’ essay, high school achievements and teacher/school recommendations. Each of the chosen recipients must meet or exceed the criteria.

The deadline for submitting an application is April 15, 2013. Interested candidates may request an application by contacting Lisa Bradley at MM&R at (618) 234-9800 or at lbradley@mmrltd.com. The application is also available for download on the firm’s web site, www.mmrltd.com.

Established in 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the St. Louis and southern Illinois areas. With offices in Belleville, Edwardsville and Nashville, Ill., as well as Clayton, Mo.

