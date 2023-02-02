Mathew & Jessica Lister's Love Story
February 2, 2023 9:35 AM
Listen to the story
Couples names: Mathew and Jessica Lister
City: Jerseyville
Date met pr started dating: February 25, 2011
Date married: February 27, 2021
What makes your relationship special? We met and fell in love in Italy.
Share a memory you have made together: We moved to Seattle WA together after high school.