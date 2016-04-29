http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/16-4-29-Matheny-on-Blues-hockey-Chase.mp3

(Busch Stadium) As both the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals compete at the same time on Friday night. Mike Matheny will obviously have his attention focused on the events at Busch Stadium. But the Cards manager isn’t shy in his support for the Note.

“Even though we’re a baseball family, we’re a hockey family too,” stated Matheny, who’s daughter plays the sport at Ohio State University. “Big fans of the former players and the current organization. Just excited to watch them keep going.”

“Postseason sports is just so much fun,” he continued. “You add on with all the football stuff that’s happened this year, to watch (the Blues) get past that first round everybody put so much on, to see them just be able to go out and play now–it’ll be fun to see how far they can take this.”

Back in 2000 when he arrived in St. Louis, Matheny became friends with alumni like Kelly Chase, Basil McRae, and Al MacInnis.

“Chaser actually set me up with a set of goalie gear and had me in net a time or two, but that was just for pure entertainment purposes-for their entertainment,” he quipped. “Those guys, especially with my kids playing so much hockey, just got to know the strong alumni base here. Great guys and do so much for this community.”

So how does getting between the pipes to stop the puck compare to setting up behind the plate for a fastball?

“Not even similiar,” answered Matheny with a smile. “Nothing. It’s all positioning and technique and I had none. Pretty much a sieve, yeah.”

