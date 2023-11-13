BETHALTO - With all of his academic accolades, Kent Scottberg must spend plenty of time studying. But the mathematician makes it look effortless while also balancing athletics, volunteerism and several school clubs.

Because of his accomplishments in the classroom and beyond, Kent Scottberg is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

As an Illinois State Scholar, Scottberg performs at the top of his class and has the GPA and test scores to prove it. He has been accepted into Civic Memorial’s National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and the mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta. These clubs recognize his grades, character and community service.

Scottberg also participates in the Spanish Club and enjoys learning more about the language. He holds a leadership position in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a schoolwide worship club. While he’s a great leader for his fellow students, Scottberg is also an impressive athlete in his own right.

This will be his third season on the cross-country and track teams. He loves to run and enjoys “any other type of physical activity,” and he also regularly tries out new sports that he can play with his friends for fun.

“Right now I am really into disc golf,” Scottberg added. “I also love volunteering at my church in the children’s services.”

After a busy school day and practice, Scottberg might pick up a shift at the local Dairy Queen or head over to his church to help set up for Sunday’s services. He also makes the time to fill out college applications to schools across the region. Though he hasn’t yet decided where he will attend next fall, there’s no doubt he’ll have his pick of schools.

“I am planning to attend a four-year university,” Scottberg said. “My major is undecided, but will most likely be something in math.”

Congratulations to Kent for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

