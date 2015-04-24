The Masterworks Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Stephen Mager, and The Chamber Singers of Southwestern Illinois College, conducted by Dr. Andrew Jensen, will present “Springtime Serenade” in two performances: May 2 and May 3.

Featuring Poulenc’s “Gloria” and Vaughan Williams’ “Serenade to Music,” this final concert will also feature Guest Organist Andrew Peters, Pianist Diana Umali and Soprano Stella Markou. The two performances are at 7:30 p.m., May 2 at Christ Church Cathedral in St. Louis and 3 p.m., May 3 at St. Paul UCC in Belleville.

One of the area’s most esteemed choral ensembles, the Masterworks Chorale pursues its mission to “celebrate the transcendent and transforming power of choral music by presenting artistic performances for the education, entertainment, and enrichment of its singers, its patrons, and the greater Metro-East community.” For more information, visit www.singmasterworks.org.

The Southwestern Illinois College Chamber Singers is a select ensemble that performs the finest a cappella choral literature. Although the majority are music majors, membership is open to all students at SWIC. For more information, visit www.swic.edu/music.

Ticket prices are $15 in advance and $20 at the door for adults; $5 in advance and $10 at the door for students and members of the military. Tickets are available from chorus members and can be reserved by phone (618-641-8670). Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount on tickets ordered in advance.