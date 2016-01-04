ALTON – Tickets are now available for the annual Masters of the Sky event at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, IL. The two-day eagle extravaganza will be held on February 13 and 14, 2016. Each year, this event promises to amazing and entertain audiences of all ages.

The weekend will feature six opportunities to see the Masters of the Sky show featuring live birds from the World Bird Sanctuary. These one-hour long spectacles highlight birds of prey and offer an opportunity to view eagles, owls, falcons, vultures, and hawks. The program will describe the challenges and obstacles these majestic creatures face on their annual migrations. While these rehabilitated birds may no longer soar in the wild, they provide an unforgettable opportunity to educate us about their role in the Mississippi River ecosystem. Spectators can look forward to specially trained birds that fly before their eyes! Shows are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on both Saturday February 13th and Sunday February 14th.

The museum will be full of crafts and activities for the kids, opportunities for photos with “Eric the Eagle”, and more. Visitors will also enjoy free tours of Melvin Price Locks and Dam for a chance to see wild eagles from a bird’s eye view!

While admission to the museum activities is free of charge, tickets for the Masters of the Sky show are $5 for adults, $3 for children 4-12 years of age, and free for children 3 and under who can sit on a parent or guardian lap. Seating is limited to 250 people per show. Shows are conducted in a heated tent just outside the museum doors. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the National Great Rivers Museum, by calling 618-462-6979, or online at www.mtrf.org starting January 1st, 2016.

This program is made possible by the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the importance of Great Rivers. The National Great Rivers Museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission and tours of the locks and dam. For more information, or to purchase tickets to a “Masters of the Sky” show, call 618-462-6979 or toll free 877-462-6979, or go online to www.mtrf.org. You can also find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreatRivers.

