Massie nominated for ICCTA Outstanding Faculty Member Award Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – DeAnna Massie is Lewis and Clark Community College’s nominee for the 2016 Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Outstanding Faculty Member Award. Article continues after sponsor message Massie, assistant professor of communications, joined Lewis and Clark as an adjunct faculty member in 2010 and became a full-time instructor in 2011. She teaches developmental reading, developmental English, and reading and English requisites for sociology and psychology. She co-chairs the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL), and is a member of the Developmental and Adult Education Task Force, the English Professional Learning Community and the Learner Centered Community.



“I am honored to be nominated for this award,” Massie said. “This is my first education award, so it is really special to me.”



Massie was nominated by a committee of her peers at Lewis and Clark, who credited her with excelling at teaching and mentoring her students.



Jill Lane, L&C dean of transfer programs, said Massie is well deserving of the award.



“DeAnna is a great teacher and mentor,” Lane said. “She cares a lot about her students and has a passion for teaching. Her students greatly benefit from her dedication and variety of teaching styles, including improvisation.”



Massie said she has worked hard to develop learner-centered instruction, which assists adult learners in becoming successful students. She even teaches other teachers.



“Serving on and teaching for the continuing education committee for the last two years has been a wonderful opportunity for me to work with other educators so we can support each other in connecting the material to our students,” Massie said. “I enjoy teaching so much, and have the best colleagues and students. My hope is that I can always help my students stay engaged and interested in learning and improving.”



Massie currently is pursuing her doctorate in education from Missouri Baptist University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in electronic journalism and theater, a Master of Arts degree in theater, and a Master of Fine Arts in dramatic writing from Lindenwood University.



The ICCTA selects one faculty member from each community college in the state each year as a nominee for the Outstanding Faculty Member Award. As a nominee, Massie is invited to attend the ICCTA Awards Banquet in June, where the statewide winner will be announced.