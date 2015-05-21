Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons filed charges yesterday afternoon against a Litchfield, IL man in connection with a sexual assault that took place in Edwardsville last month.

The charges allege that Ronnie L. Blom, (d.o.b. 9/20/59), sexually assaulted a 42-year-old woman during a massage at a local business, Massage Luxe, where the defendant worked as a massage therapist.

The assault was reported to police on April 30, 2015, by the victim, and was subsequently investigated by the Edwardsville Police Department. The management at Massage Luxe has fully cooperated with police throughout the investigation.

Blom is facing two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class 1 felony. If convicted, the maximum penalty is 4-15 years in prison. He was taken into custody yesterday evening and is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office encourages anyone who might have any other information, or may have been a victim of Blom, to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618.656.2131.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

