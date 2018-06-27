GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has made a declaration that the Glen Carbon Police Department – Community Room, located at 149 N. Main, will be open as a Mass Care Cooling Shelter for the following dates and times:

Thursday June 28 - Tuesday July 3, 2018 from the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

In addition, the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, located at 198 S. Main will be available Monday – Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

If further information or assistance is needed, feel free to contact the Police Department at 618-288-7226. If shelter is ever needed out of this designated time, please contact the Police Department.

