ALTON - It was a joyful night on Saturday for the new Marquette Catholic High School king and queen and the prom court. Jaden Rochester was announced as the new king and LaMyah Woods the queen.

"The Prom, 'Marquette Masquerade,' went exceptionally well on Saturday night," Marquette Principal Tim Harmon said. "The students seemed to have a wonderful time overall and made some great memories! Mrs. DeCourcey did a fantastic job in planning out the event, getting everything set up, and making sure everything went off without a hitch.

"The evening culminated with the crowning of our 2024 Prom King Jaden Rochester and Prom Queen LaMyah Woods. I am sure these kids will remember this for a long time!"

Queen candidates were as follows: Bruklynn Allen, Kendall Meisenheimer, Paige Rister, Kambria Simon, LaMyah Woods (winner) and Kierra Shipp.

Prom candidates were: Grennan Bartlett-Nealeigh, Ryan DeClue, Brody Bechtold, Lawson Bell, Carter Dennis and Jaden Rochester (winner).

