EAST ST. LOUIS - For its exemplary record of leadership, service and activities that improve the school and community, the Mason Clark student council has been recognized as a 2024 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Association of Student Councils (NASC). The NASC program is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

The Mason Clark Middle School Council marked its 10th anniversary by spearheading an initiative to help promote and maintain a positive school culture and climate. Council members worked diligently with various community stakeholders in order to help discover the core of “What it means to be a Cardinal?” The Council works to support the school's educational mission by providing a safe forum that allows students to advocate for what they want their middle school career to look like.

Article continues after sponsor message



“Receiving a National Gold Council of Excellence Award reflects the amazing dedication of the students and school to make their community a better place,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “Mason Clark Middle School has gone above and beyond in elevating student voice to ensure they are establishing a positive climate and culture, as well as fostering academic and social growth for all.”



“We are very excited to represent our school at the national level,” says David Walker. “We worked hard to make sure that our application demonstrated exactly what we can accomplish with the support of our peers and our administrators.”



A student council must meet a variety of criteria to earn the National Gold Council of Excellence Award. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings, and a democratic election process, the councils must have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community. Learn more about the National Council of Excellence Awards.

More like this: