Name: Mason Allen Ross

Parents: Kristen Lyndlee Swaner & Joshua Allen Ross of Godfrey

Weight: 5 lbs 14 oz

Birthdate: 8-25-2014

Time: 12:26pm

Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital

Grandparents: Missy & Scott Schonaskly of Godfrey, Tim & Dawn Ross of East Alton, Kyle & Swaner of New Braunfels, Texas, Michele & Doyle Coffman of Abilene, Texass.

Great Grandparents: Jeanne & Dennis Lacy of Jerseyville, Karen sutter of Bethalto, Ron Steve of Baraboo, WI, Pat Swaner of Eula, Texas, Bill and Nell Wood of Abilene, Texas

Great Great Grandparents: Frances Crumley of Alton, Jo Little of Abilene, Texas.

