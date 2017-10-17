Pvt. Jordan Livingston of Mascoutah, Illinois, poses at the St. Louis Military Enlistment Processing Station in St. Louis, Missouri, Set. 21. Livingston enlisted as a 12N, Heavy Equipment Operator. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)

SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Jordan Livingston, of Mascoutah, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Sept. 21, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Livingston enlisted as a 12N, Heavy Equipment Operator, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

After completing his training, Livingston will take advantage of the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he is full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition.

Livingston's family said they are very proud of him for deciding to serve as a citizen-Soldier. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulated Livingston and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

More like this:

Sep 18, 2023 - Duckworth, Durbin, Sorensen Applaud Air Force Selection of Peoria’s 182nd Airlift Wing as Preferred Location for New C-130J Aircraft

Sep 14, 2023 - Crawdads and Color Guard: Savanna Brown Shows Passion at Alton High School

Sep 28, 2023 - Duckworth Discusses Strengthening Air Mobility With Air Mobility Command Leader

Sep 12, 2023 - Illinois State Police Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Statewide Terrorism And Intelligence Center

Jun 25, 2023 - Third Annual Livingston Summer Fest Coming Up

 