Crazy Beaver Pizza Lodge held a contest to name its beaver mascot. Zach Heaton – formerly of White Hall – won the contest and received a night’s stay at the Grafton Inn and dinner for two, including wine, at the Crazy Beaver Restaurant. The winning name: “Clint EatsWood”.

The Crazy Beaver Pizza Lodge offers excellent food in a friendly atmosphere. They can be found at the corner of Main and Mulberry Streets in Grafton.



