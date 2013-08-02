Crazy Beaver Pizza Lodge held a contest to name its beaver mascot.  Zach Heaton – formerly of White Hall – won the contest and received a night’s stay at the Grafton Inn and dinner for two, including wine, at the Crazy Beaver Restaurant.  The winning name: “Clint EatsWood”.

The Crazy Beaver Pizza Lodge offers excellent food in a friendly atmosphere.  They can be found at the corner of Main and Mulberry Streets in Grafton.

