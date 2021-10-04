Millikin’s Chase Earns All-Conference at CCIW Championships

DECATUR, Illinois—The Millikin women’s golf team finished in fifth place and Taylor Chase (Bedford, Ind., H.S.) earned All-Conference honors at the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women’s Golf Championships played September 30-October 2 at the Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

Chase finished tied for 10th at 238 (81-75-82) to lead the Big Blue. McKenna Parkhouse (Gridley, El Paso Gridley H.S.) finished in 25th at 255 while Claire Rendleman (Maryville, Collinsville H.S.) was 26th at 256. Millikin shot a team total of 1006.

Millikin Women’s Tennis Wins Twice

The Big Blue women's tennis team completed a sweep of Elmhurst University on October 1 at the Fairview Park Tennis Complex to kick off Homecoming weekend.

Millikin started off strong in doubles play with Paige Willer (Decatur, Mt. Zion H.S.) and Emily Markus (Irvine, Calif., University H.S.) capturing an 8-0 No. 1. At No. 2, Chloe Sabin (Lees Summit, Mo., Lees Summit West H.S.) and Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif., Prospect H.S.) picked up an 8-1 win. Finishing out doubles play at No. 3 was the partnership of Taylor Milholland (Westville, H.S.) and Shelby Jones (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) winning 8-4.

After sweeping doubles, the Big Blue kept the momentum going in singles play. Markus secured the first singles victory with a 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Sabin picked up the next win with 6-0, 6-1 set victory at No. 4. Cristina Borunda (Chihuahua, Mexico) was victorious at No. 5 6-1, 6-0. Milholland's match finished up next with twin 6-0 victories at No. 6. Obradovic picked up her second win of the day at No. 1 with 6-0, 6-1 set victory. Rounding out singles play was Brianna Barconi (South Elgin, H.S.) who earned 6-3, 6-2 wins at No. 3.

The Big Blue women's tennis team headed indoors to the Decatur Athletic Club on a rainy Saturday for a CCIW match on Saturday. Millikin came away with a 5-4 victory to improve to 7-1 on the season (4-1 CCIW). The win marked the first in women's program history against Wheaton College.

Millikin picked up two wins in doubles play. Obradovic and Sabin secured the first victory at No. 2 8-1. Willer and Markus picked the second win of the day, 8-7 at No. 1 in a 7-4 tiebreaker over Abygale Ahn and Audrey Vick.

The match was decided by the final singles match to finish. The Big Blue started off strong with Markus notching twin 6-3 sets at No. 2 against Vick. Wheaton matched the victory with one of their own at No. 3. With the match tied at 3-3, the Big Blue pulled back in front when Obradovic defeated Ahn 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 at No. 1. With the match tied at 4-4, all eyes were on the match between Sabin and Wachs at No. 5. Sabin secured the first set with a 6-3 win. Wachs took set two 7-6 in a 7-5 tiebreaker. Sabin bounced back to take the final set 6-2 and secure the team victory for the Big Blue.

