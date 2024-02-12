MARYVILLE - Revolution Dispensary is proud to announce the grand opening of a new location in Maryville, Illinois. The St. Louis community is invited to celebrate this milestone, which exemplifies Revolution Dispensary's commitment to superior quality and customer connections.

The festivities begin at 9 a.m. on February 16th, with the official ribbing-cutting ceremony to begin at 11 a.m. at the brand-new Maryville location. Honored guests in attendance include Maryville Mayor Craig Short, President/CEO of the TMSM Chamber of Commerce, Dawn Mushill, and Bolden Investments CEO Charles Bolden.

Revolution Dispensary Maryville is thrilled to join the local community and officially welcome customers. Shoppers visiting during the grand opening celebration will enjoy exclusive deals and discounts.

The event also allows visitors to explore a curated range of top-tier cannabis products in a welcoming and highly knowledgeable environment. This is a unique opportunity to discover why Revolution Dispensaries raise the bar for the cannabis retail experience.

"Our mission is to set the bar sky-high for the cannabis industry, and we are excited to extend that passion for quality and service to the Maryville community," states Charles Bolden, CEO of Bolden Investments I, LLC. "Customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of what we do. We are eager to share knowledge and premium products from Revolution brands, including Revolution Cannabis, Tales and Travels, and other top cultivators in the state."

Bolden Investments I, LLC

Building on the success of their inaugural dispensary launched in Moline in December, Bolden Investments I, LLC is proud to open the second Illinois location in Maryville. This expansion is a testament to their commitment to excellence and reflects the warm reception from customers in Illinois.

For more information visit www.revcanna.com

