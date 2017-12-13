MARYVILLE - The Maryville Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a female subject shown in this photo.

At approximately 4 p.m. Nov. 27, the Maryville Police received a report of a theft of a credit card at the Maryville YMCA. The female subject wearing a black cap with "BeBe" printed on it, with a black jacket white/cream colored shirt, tan tights, brown boots and a large red purse was seen entering the Maryville YMCA walking straight to the locker rooms and leaving the YMCA a short time later.

Maryville Police said the suspect was then observed on video using the stolen credit card multiple times. The suspect used the card at numerous other locations in the Fairview Heights area, police said.

Any information can be directed to Maryville Police Detective Keith Mumper (618) 344-8899.

