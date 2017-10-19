MARYVILLE - The Maryville Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the male in this series of photos for an alleged unlawful use of a credit card.

At 6 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2017, the Maryville Police Department took a report of an unlawful use of a credit card where the male subject appears to using a cloned credit card to make numerous unauthorized purchases.

Article continues after sponsor message

The victim stated she currently has her credit card in her possession and has no ties the Maryville area.

Any information can be directed to Sgt. Brandon Ponce at (618) 344-8899.

More like this: