MARYVILLE - The Maryville Police Department is looking for a suspect who performed an armed robbery at the Circle K Gas Station at 6559 N. Center St. in Maryville, on May 17, 2017.

The Maryville Police said more than 67,000 people have viewed the photos of the suspect, but he remains unidentified. The police encouraged the public to share this Facebook post and provide them any information about the suspect if they know the person.

The suspect was described as a black male approximately 5’6” to 5’9” with a medium to heavy build. The suspect was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a red baseball style cap, sunglasses, and black shoes.

The suspect displayed a small black handgun and left the area on foot with an undetermined amount of money. This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information pertaining to the robbery or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Brandon Ponce at (618) 344-8899.

