EDWARDSVILLE - An Edwardsville and O'Fallon artist are featured in this preview of upcoming artists at the Edwardsville Arts Fair at City Park September 24-26.

Christoper Doherty is the Maryville artist and Sharon Wisely is the O'Fallon artist.

Artist: Christopher Doherty

Location: Maryville, Illinois

Artist Statement: "I personally print all of my images on prograde metallic fine art photo paper for full-color gamut and face-mount to 3/16 cast acrylic. The light refracts with the acrylic creating tremendous vibrancy."

Artist: Tony Treadway

Location: New Harmony, Indiana

Artist Statement: "Treadway Clay, based in New Harmony, Indiana, is the studio of ceramic artist Tony Treadway. The studio produces a range of production and artist pottery inspired by nature and local archeology."

Artist: Sharon Wisely

Location: OFallon, Illinois

Artist Statement: "I like to work with metal and leather to create rustic, worn pieces of art. My process may include cutting and shaping copper or sterling silver wire."

Artist: Yoram Gal

Location: Old Jaffa and Bonita Springs, Israel

Artist Statement: "I challenge myself daily. From realism to abstract, through autobiographical dreams and scenes, multi-layered mixtures of everything in the world. My joy of life expressionism keeps me fresh and happy for the last 57 years."

Artist: Joseph Bodus

Location:

Overland, Missouri

Artist Statement: "Fine detail pencil drawings of historical buildings, landmarks, and iconic sports. Drawn on ivory Reeves paper done with a technique to give an old vintage look capturing a memory or moment in time for people."

Artist: Tom Radca

Location: Port Washington, Ohio

Artist Statement: "Thrown and altered stoneware. Hand-cut up recycled blue glass tile."

This is the 20th anniversary of the Edwardsville Arts Center. The Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The hours are as follows: Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. Saturday. Phone is (618) 655-0337.

