SOUTH ROXANA - A 28-year-old Maryville man died in a motorcycle-passenger vehicle traffic crash at 3:31 p.m. on June 1, at Illinois 111 and Lakefront Drive. The driver of the motorcycle - Charles Taylor - was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene of the accident launching an investigation into the incident.

"The outstanding work of Wood River Police Department Dispatcher, Mindee Pence, provided valuable investigative information that helped expedite the case," he said. "At around 1251 hours, the driver and vehicle were located, and the driver was taken into custody regarding the incident. The name of the other driver is being withheld until the application of formal charges is sought.

"It took many individuals from various agencies to assist in bringing this case to a swift conclusion. The Edwardsville Police and Fire, I.S.P. Traffic Reconstructionist, Madison County Coroner, S.J. Morrison from Madison County Transit, Jeff Kochan from Utilitra, and the Wood River Police Department dispatcher Mindee Pence.

"I am used to law enforcement coming together during tragedies, but to reach out and obtain the support and assistance from so many non-law enforcement agencies was amazing. I appreciate the help and my thoughts go out to both families involved in this tragic incident."

