Maryville honors IRP 100 Book Readers
GRANITE CITY – Maryville Elementary School Principal Mark Lull recognized 118 students who completed the Individual Reading Plan (IRP) 100 book reader program for the 2020-21 school year.
All students received a medal on Monday for their accomplishments.
"Independent reading is fun! It’s a way for students to explore new subjects at their own pace, to exercise their imaginations and connect with their creativity," Lull said.
The following Maryville 1st and 2nd graders read 100 books for the 2020-21 school year:
1st Grade
Connolly
Stephen Edwards
Marceline Lautz
Serenity Taylor
Cox
Nora Branding
Luciana Brandon
Lyberde Brooks
Micah Clevenger
Layla Craft
Bria Daniels
Parker Dodds
Colton Hileman
Easton Nordike
Albert Pletz
Jaxson Randazzo
Charlie Schank
Khloe Staten
Henry Stice
Leeland Vasques
Zaela Wallace
Lambert
Everly Arakaki
Michael Arnold
Matthew Becker
Aria Davis
Maddilyn Fowler
Deann Gooch
Aubree Love-King
Turner Miller
Kaiden O'Dell
Madyson Piechoinski
Lyric Watkins
Meador
Luke Avila
Savannah Brawley
Cooper Bronnbauer
Lailah Ferguson
Skylynn Green
Lillyane Martin
Kyson Noel
Anderson Perigo
Messiah Stockstill
Medlin
Maggie Curran
Walter Greathouse
Jordance Moody
Kyleigh Pugh
Henley Thomas
Mineman
Eva Cass
Catheryn Pagano
Autumn Prange
Connor Shafer
Sitton
Cade Copper
Luke Ficker
Amari Smith
Wyatt Wodochek
Whitaker
Isabela Campos-Martinez
Ay'Miah McClenton
Elijah Sahrhage
Cameron Schaefer
Maya Schillinger
Tiffany Zou
Blomme
Zayn Barton
Knox Floyd
Zoey Kinslow
Dinari Lewis
Christian Lopez
John Newsome
David Ranson
2nd Grade
Bremer
Lola Delgado
Jeremy Miranda Gomez
Isaac Ortiz
Cooper
Kameron Davis
Savanna Faulkner
Wyatt Holik
Trinity Russell
Miller
Alyxander Parmer
Cameron Travis
Moss
Lillian Cuvar
Angelo Derienzo
Jose Gomez Torres
Taisley Goodman
Tanner Goodman
Jaxson Hill
Hunter Hudson
Natalie Marmuziewicz
Christopher Pieper
Nestor Souffront Torres
Elaina Steinway
Lorelai Sutton
Ryder Valle
Madison White
Elizabeth Young
Pirtle
Valorie Clayton
Jacob Cunningham
Dexter Fisher
Maverick Hall
Farrah Jones
Brooks Kissee
Kyleigh Korobey
Liam Light
Beau Rollins
Thor Smiddy
Lyle Smith
Sarah Vernoy
Popmarkoff
Hendrick Castleman
Lainey Davison
Carmen Devlin
Leeam Dunn
Madux Miller
Spencer Roberts
Rosenburg
Brooklyn Ferrell
Kennedy Johnson
Drew Kelley
Ethan Kwansy
Johnathan Lasater
JReisen Lee
Parker Payne
Clayton Shrum
Sophia Thebeau
Wilson
Jesselle Esqueda
Jonathan Roman
