



GRANITE CITY – Maryville Elementary School Principal Mark Lull recognized 118 students who completed the Individual Reading Plan (IRP) 100 book reader program for the 2020-21 school year.

All students received a medal on Monday for their accomplishments.

"Independent reading is fun! It’s a way for students to explore new subjects at their own pace, to exercise their imaginations and connect with their creativity," Lull said.

The following Maryville 1st and 2nd graders read 100 books for the 2020-21 school year:

1st Grade

Connolly

Stephen Edwards

Marceline Lautz

Serenity Taylor

Cox

Nora Branding

Luciana Brandon

Lyberde Brooks

Micah Clevenger

Layla Craft

Bria Daniels

Parker Dodds

Colton Hileman

Easton Nordike

Albert Pletz

Jaxson Randazzo

Charlie Schank

Khloe Staten

Henry Stice

Leeland Vasques

Zaela Wallace

Lambert

Everly Arakaki

Michael Arnold

Matthew Becker

Aria Davis

Maddilyn Fowler

Deann Gooch

Aubree Love-King

Turner Miller

Kaiden O'Dell

Madyson Piechoinski

Lyric Watkins

Meador

Luke Avila

Savannah Brawley

Cooper Bronnbauer

Lailah Ferguson

Skylynn Green

Lillyane Martin

Kyson Noel

Anderson Perigo

Messiah Stockstill

Medlin

Maggie Curran

Walter Greathouse

Jordance Moody

Kyleigh Pugh

Henley Thomas

Mineman

Eva Cass

Catheryn Pagano

Autumn Prange

Connor Shafer

Sitton

Cade Copper

Luke Ficker

Amari Smith

Wyatt Wodochek

Whitaker

Isabela Campos-Martinez

Ay'Miah McClenton

Elijah Sahrhage

Cameron Schaefer

Maya Schillinger

Article continues after sponsor message

Tiffany Zou

Blomme

Zayn Barton

Knox Floyd

Zoey Kinslow

Dinari Lewis

Christian Lopez

John Newsome

David Ranson

2nd Grade

Bremer

Lola Delgado

Jeremy Miranda Gomez

Isaac Ortiz

Cooper

Kameron Davis

Savanna Faulkner

Wyatt Holik

Trinity Russell

Miller

Alyxander Parmer

Cameron Travis

Moss

Lillian Cuvar

Angelo Derienzo

Jose Gomez Torres

Taisley Goodman

Tanner Goodman

Jaxson Hill

Hunter Hudson

Natalie Marmuziewicz

Christopher Pieper

Nestor Souffront Torres

Elaina Steinway

Lorelai Sutton

Ryder Valle

Madison White

Elizabeth Young

Pirtle

Valorie Clayton

Jacob Cunningham

Dexter Fisher

Maverick Hall

Farrah Jones

Brooks Kissee

Kyleigh Korobey

Liam Light

Beau Rollins

Thor Smiddy

Lyle Smith

Sarah Vernoy

Popmarkoff

Hendrick Castleman

Lainey Davison

Carmen Devlin

Leeam Dunn

Madux Miller

Spencer Roberts

Rosenburg

Brooklyn Ferrell

Kennedy Johnson

Drew Kelley

Ethan Kwansy

Johnathan Lasater

JReisen Lee

Parker Payne

Clayton Shrum

Sophia Thebeau

Wilson

Jesselle Esqueda

Jonathan Roman

More like this: