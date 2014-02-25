WHAT: Maryville Christian School: A Decade of Excellence



WHERE: First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062



WHEN: Friday, March 28, 2014 | 6 - 9 p.m.



WHO: Open to the Public | Ages 18+

Article continues after sponsor message



COST: $20



Maryville Christian School (MCS) is currently in their tenth year as a kindergarten through eighth grade school. A member of the Association of Christian Schools International, in addition to being fully recognized from the Illinois State Board of Education, MCS represents over forty area churches through MCS families currently enrolled. MCS exists to partner with families through a biblically-based education, known for academic excellence, to cultivate servant leaders for Christ.



To celebrate their tenth year, MCS is hosting a concert by Matt Vollmar & The Great Romance, along with a dinner and silent/live auction, all in one night for only $20 per ticket. There will be two choices of pasta as a main entree, along with multiple sides and desserts. Tea, lemonade, and coffee will also be provided. Autographed sports memorabilia and other large-ticket items will be available to bid on during the live auction and a silent auction will also be held with items like a trip to the Butterfly House at the Missouri Botanical Gardens, a trip to Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO, gift cards, professional services, and much, much more.



Purchase tickets online at http://go-mcs.org or http://register.fbmaryville.org.

More like this: