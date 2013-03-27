Maryville Christian School Participants & Winners of Art Contest & Show
The following Maryville Christian School students participated in the 10th annual "Best of Maryville" Art Contest and Show:
K - 2nd Grade Entries 6th - 8th Grade Entries
Kylie Becker (K) Kennedy Klucker (6th) Daily Davis (K)..............1st Place
Megan Silvey (6th)..........2nd Place Terrence
Leonard (K) Maiya Young (6th) Macie McNece (K) Kevin Cushing (7th) Olivia Nischwitz (K) Addie Moore (8th)...........Best in Show
Maggie Sprankle (K) Tori Perez (8th) Audrey Cummins (1st) Makenzie Silvey (8th) Noah Diehl (1st)..............2nd Place
Lorren Walther (8th).........1st Place
Kerstin Howell (1st).........1st Place
Natalie Huynh (1st) Caroline Johnson (1st) A. J. Sutberry (1st) Amy Muilenburg (2nd)
3rd - 5th Grade Entries
Austin Emery (3rd)
Quin Jezek (3rd)
Nathan Justice (3rd)
Anja Mills (4th)...............2nd Place
Madison Presson (4th).......2nd Place
Grace Taplin (4th)............1st Place
Riley Dickey (5th)............Best in Show
The show and contest was an open event to all students and adults from the immediate Maryville, IL area. Specifically represented were students from both public and private institutions in the area, as well as independent entries.
Maryville Christian School was eligible to enter students in three distinct divisions:
* Kindergarten - 2nd Grades
* 3rd - 5th Grades
* 6th - 8th Grades
The categories for each student division included:
* Photography
* Painting
* Crayola/Markers
* Sketches
* 3-Dimensional
Awards were given for 2nd and 1st place in each category, for each division. A "Best in Show" award certificate was given in each student division. All 1st place awards carried a $25.00 gift certificate. All "Best in Show" awards carried a $50.00 gift certificate.
Maryville Christian School is a state accredited Kindergarten - 8th grade school located at 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062. Enrollment for the 2013 - 2014 school year is now open. You may contact the school at 618.667.8221 x130. Mr. Shawn Adler is the Visual Arts Instructor for Maryville Christian School.
The event was sponsored by the Maryville Parks and Recreation Dept. ( www.vil.maryville.Il.us).
