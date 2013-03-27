The following Maryville Christian School students participated in the 10th annual "Best of Maryville" Art Contest and Show:

K - 2nd Grade Entries 6th - 8th Grade Entries

Kylie Becker (K) Kennedy Klucker (6th) Daily Davis (K)..............1st Place

Megan Silvey (6th)..........2nd Place Terrence

Leonard (K) Maiya Young (6th) Macie McNece (K) Kevin Cushing (7th) Olivia Nischwitz (K) Addie Moore (8th)...........Best in Show

Maggie Sprankle (K) Tori Perez (8th) Audrey Cummins (1st) Makenzie Silvey (8th) Noah Diehl (1st)..............2nd Place

Lorren Walther (8th).........1st Place

Kerstin Howell (1st).........1st Place

Natalie Huynh (1st) Caroline Johnson (1st) A. J. Sutberry (1st) Amy Muilenburg (2nd)

3rd - 5th Grade Entries

Austin Emery (3rd)

Quin Jezek (3rd)

Nathan Justice (3rd)

Anja Mills (4th)...............2nd Place

Madison Presson (4th).......2nd Place

Grace Taplin (4th)............1st Place

Riley Dickey (5th)............Best in Show

The show and contest was an open event to all students and adults from the immediate Maryville, IL area. Specifically represented were students from both public and private institutions in the area, as well as independent entries.

Maryville Christian School was eligible to enter students in three distinct divisions:

* Kindergarten - 2nd Grades

* 3rd - 5th Grades

* 6th - 8th Grades

The categories for each student division included:

* Photography

* Painting

* Crayola/Markers

* Sketches

* 3-Dimensional

Awards were given for 2nd and 1st place in each category, for each division. A "Best in Show" award certificate was given in each student division. All 1st place awards carried a $25.00 gift certificate. All "Best in Show" awards carried a $50.00 gift certificate.

Maryville Christian School is a state accredited Kindergarten - 8th grade school located at 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062. Enrollment for the 2013 - 2014 school year is now open. You may contact the school at 618.667.8221 x130. Mr. Shawn Adler is the Visual Arts Instructor for Maryville Christian School.

The event was sponsored by the Maryville Parks and Recreation Dept. ( www.vil.maryville.Il.us).

