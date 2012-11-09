First Quarter Honor Roll Students

6th Grade: David Baker, Ben Byrd, Dan Kessinger, James Kessinger, Kennedy Klucker, Luke Muilenburg, Hannah Raby, Megan Silvey, Kailen Walther, Kiera West, Mya Williams, Luke Winson, Maiya Young

7th Grade: David Garrison, Brigitta Jones, Eric Jones, Madison Parker, Kayla Seest, Ashleigh Stults

8th Grade: Michael Cushing, Suze Jezek, Deb Mayfield, Addie Moore, Tori Perez, Makenzie Silvey, Lorren Walther

Candy Share Mission Project

Maryville Christian School recently began a mission project in which 87 students collected 150 pounds of candy to include in Christmas packages to be sent to soldiers overseas as a part of Operation Gratitude. The candy was delivered to Park Place Dental in Shiloh, IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

MCS Kindergarten Open House

Maryville Christian School is holding an informational Kindergarten Open House on Thursday, December 6 from 6 - 8 p.m. for families interested in their Kindergarten program for the 2013 - 2014 school year. Kindergarten teachers will be present at the Open House to share the highlights of the Kindergarten program and answer any questions that may arise. RSVP is preferred, but not necessary. Please RSVP to the school office (618-667-8221 x130).

More Information on Maryville Christian School

Maryville Christian School (MCS), a ministry of First Baptist Church Maryville, is a Kindergarten – 8th grade school. MCS began in 2004 with five students, and has grown in enrollment each year, now serving 170 students representing over 50 area churches. MCS exists to partner with families through a Biblically-based education known for academic excellence.

MCS has been accredited by the Illinois State Board of Education and operates on the church campus. Beyond the classroom, students have the opportunity to join extracurricular sports and activities. For more information about MCS, contact the school office (618-667-8221 x130) or visit www.go-mcs.org.

For more information about First Baptist Church Maryville, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

More like this: