Open House: March 1 | 6-8pm | First Baptist Church Maryville | Free

Maryville Christian School exists to partner with families through a Biblically-based education known for academic excellence to cultivate servant-leaders for Christ. The MCS Open House will give current and prospective families the opportunity to visit the classrooms, meet the staff, view the curriculum, and ask questions about the program on Thursday, March 1 from 6-8pm.

Open Enrollment: Begins March 5 | Applications Available at www.GO-MCS.org

Open enrollment for the 2012-2013 school year will begin on March 5. MCS offers small class sizes for Grades K-8 as well as a music program and athletic teams including cross country and basketball. Interested families are encouraged to enroll early as space is limited.

5th Annual MCS Auction: "Game On" | March 30 | 6-9pm | First Baptist Church Maryville | $20/Adult

The 5th Annual Maryville Christian School (MCS) Auction is right around the corner! Join us for some fun and games for our "Game On" Dinner & Auction on Friday, March 30! Doors open at 5:45pm and dinner will be served at 6pm. The evening will include an Italian dinner, silent auction, and live auction. Cost is $20/person with proceeds benefiting MCS. Tickets are available to purchase from the MCS school office through Sunday, March 25.

For more info on these events, please contact the MCS office (667-8221 x130) or visit the MCS website: www.Go-MCS.org.

