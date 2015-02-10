Maryville Christian High School Now Enrolling 9th Grade Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WHAT: Maryville Christian High School Now Enrolling 9th Grade WHERE: First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062 Article continues after sponsor message WHEN: For the 2015 - 2016 School Year WHO: Families With Students Going Into 9th Grade Maryville Christian School (MCS) is thrilled to launch their new high school by opening enrollment for 9th grade students for the 2015 - 2016 school year. Maryville Christian High School’s (MCHS) education is Bible-based in its approach, Christ-centered in its process & laser-focused in leading students into a new identity with Christ. With college-aligned courses, upper-level AP courses & extracurricular activities, students will receive top-of-the-line education in a positive environment. Courses will include Geometry 1, Biology 1, Freshman Lit/Communications, New/Old Testament Survey, Government/Geography, Physical Education, Computers, and Art. For more information or to enroll, contact the school office (618.505.7000) or visit go-mcs.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip