BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Maryville Christian won over Marquette Catholic 25-13, 25-19, in a competitive boys volleyball match on Thursday night at Maryville Christian.

Levi Gray and Logan Schwenk were dominant in the match for Maryville Christian with 10 kills each.

Marquette plays at Granite City on April 16, hosts Metro East Lutheran on April 18 and Alton on April 24, then is at McGivney on April 26.

Maryville Christian won its sixth match of the year against Marquette and on April 15 plays at Collinsville and at MELHS on April 16, then hosts Father McGivney Catholic on April 18.

Tigers Defeat Maroons

In other boys volleyball matches played on Thursday, Edwardsville defeated Belleville West 25-18, 20-25, 25-18, and Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated Granite City 25-15, 25-7.

Edwardsville is now 9-6 overall on the season. Edwardsville plays in the Althoff Invite on April 19 and 20 and hosts Belleville East on April 23 and Collinsville on April 25.

