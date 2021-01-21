ALTON – Mary Norman began Jan. 18 as the new coordinator of Miss Eunice’s Hat Box, the Alton Memorial Hospital gift shop.

Born and raised in Alton, Mary comes from a fashion retail background. She was with New York and Company for 15 years, working out of Alton, West County and the Galleria, then five years with Old Navy as first the assistant general manager in charge of merchandising in South County and then general manager of the Edwardsville store.

“I’m so happy to be working back in Alton and seeing all the familiar faces,” Mary said. “I would encourage anyone who comes to the gift shop to let us know ideas on merchandise they would hope to see.”

Miss Eunice’s Hat Box is currently open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and is located on the ground floor of the AMH Beeby Wing across from the café. Because of the pandemic, only three visitors are allowed inside the gift shop at one time and all visitors must wear a mask.

The Miss Eunice’s Hat Box staff includes Mary, Pam Hill and Barb Norman. For more information, call the gift shop at 618-463-7493 or Mary’s office at 618-433-6684.

Mary has no children but describes herself as “the best aunt to my nieces and nephews.” She has a Great Pyranees named Penelope who keeps her moving and outside a lot.

