EDWARDSVILLE - Adara Martin was the biggest standout athlete for Edwardsville, winning the 100-meter hurdles in a personal record time of 15.84 seconds as the Tigers finished second by a point in the Edwardsville Freshman-Sophomore Girls Invitational track meet, held Tuesday at the Winston Brown Track Complex. Alton High's girls also had a big day with solid performances in all events to place third in the meet as a team.

O'Fallon edged the Tigers for the team championship 122-121, with Alton coming in third at 91 points, East St. Louis was fourth with 79 points, in fifth place was Belleville East, who had 67.5 points, sixth place went to Belleville West with 30 points, Collinsville was seventh at 29 points, and Madison was eighth with 8.5 points.

It was a great day for the Tigers, who had several runners set personal records on the day, and head coach Tayvonne Landry was ecstatic over the results of the meet.

"Overall, our team definitely ran a lot of freshmen and sophomores,' Landry said, "but the youth of the group, with the energy they had, was one of the biggest things, Possibly, it wasn't one of those things we weren't necessarily looking for, but for this meet, we're looking at who can perform at this top level for this season, and for years to come."

Martin was perhaps the top performer of a great performance by the team, who set at least 10 personal records during the meet.

"Last year, Adara finished 38th in the state," Landry said. "This year, she's ranked third. She was a 17.5-second runner in middle school, and I'm very proud of her for taking the next step."

The Tigers' Ava Horsfall won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:45.67, with Alton's Monica Klockenkemper third at 6:19.01, teammate Sophie Helferich was sixth at 6:44.12, Collinsville's Claire Garkie came in eighth at 6:54.05, with teammate Peighton Thomas ninth at 6:55.00, East St. Louis' Daniya Hill came in 10th at 7:41.47, and teammate Aiellena Brown was right behind in 11th at 8:09.80.

Martin won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.84 seconds, with Alton's Ja'Kayla Steen coming in second at 17.20 seconds, Skyler Wood of the Flyers was fourth at 18.20 seconds, teammate Pea'Ton Walker was sixth at 18.37 seconds, Dariana Morris of Collinsville was seventh at 18.41 seconds, East Side's Kenley Dupard finished ninth at 19.56 seconds, and Edwardsville's Maddie Redden rounded out the top ten at 19.79 seconds. Niyah Bobbitt of Alton came in at 20.19 seconds, the Kahoks' Sadie Demick had a time of 20.32 seconds, and teammate Zyirah Marchbanks was in at 21.65 seconds.

Martin also won the 300-meter hurdles, having a time of 4716 seconds, with Dupard placing fifth at 55.11 seconds, Collinsville's Toby Hawkes was seventh at 55.23 seconds, Walker came in eighth at 57.11 seconds, Demick was ninth at 57.18 seconds, and East St. Louis' Sheridyn Griggs rounded out the top ten with a time of 57.22 seconds. Redden came in at 1:00.63.

In the open relay races, the Tigers won the 4x100 meters at 50.22 seconds, with the Redbirds in second at 50,96 seconds, and the Flyers came in fifth at 52.76 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, Alton won the race at 1:42.76, while the Tigers came in fourth at 1:51.40, and the Flyers were fifth at 1:52.06. The results of the 4x400 meters saw Edwardsville come out on top, having a time of 4:16.56, with East Side third at 4:24.85, Alton fifth at 4:36.69, and Collinsville sixth at 5:04.63, Finally, in the 4x800 meters, O'Fallon won at 10:54.50, with Edwardsville second at 10:56.51, Alton came in third at 11:19.73, and East Side was sixth at 12:27.99.

In the distance medley relay races. in the 800-meter sprint relay, Belleville East won at 1:56.31, with East Side fourth at 2:05.60, Collinsville fifth at 2:09.75, Alton finished sixth at 2:13.12, and Edwardsville was seventh at 2:33.18. In the 4,000-meter distance medley, the winner was Edwardsville, at 13:49.42, Alton was fourth at 15:39.50, and East St. Louis was fifth at 19:32,36.

In the field events, Dariyah Ford of the Flyers won the shot put with a toss at 9.97 meters, with the Tigers' Victoria White second at 9.53 meters, Skylar Thomeczak of the Kahoks was fourth at 8.56 meters, teammate Theodora Neal was eighth with a throw of 7.41 meters, and Collinsville's Arianna Ramsey was ninth at 7.38 meters. White won the discus throw with a distance of 27.50 meters, with Ford coming in second at 26.57, Thomeczak was fourth at 23.74 meters, Siann Smith of the Flyers was sixth with a throw of 21.69 meters, Neal was seventh at 19.36 meters, Ramsey was eighth at 19.12 meters, and Iyani Lawrence of Alton finished 10th at 17.19 meters.

Kaylea Lacey of the Redbirds won the high jump, clearing 1.57 meters, with teammate Olivia Williams second at 1.52 meters, with Brynn Hornbuckle of the Tigers sixth at 1.42 meters. In the pole vault, Jaylin Bell of Edwardsville won by clearing 2.60 meters, with teammate Campbell Huffman placing second at 2.30 meters.

Kourtnee Evans of Alton won the long jump with a distance of 4.96 meters, with Walker coming in third at 4.82 meters, Aryanna Anthony of the Redbirds was fifth at 4,80 meters, sixth place went to Collinsville's Dariana Morris at 4.63 meters, Lia'Nice Cruzen of the Tigers came in eighth at 4.54 meters, and East Side's Jaylah Horton was 10th at 4.36 meters. In the triple jump, Walker was the winner at 10.11 meters, with Hornbuckle third at 9.71 meters, Williams was fifth at 9.03 meters, Horton finished sixth at 9.02 meters, and Alton's Trameriya Price was seventh at 8.30 meters.

