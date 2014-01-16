On Monday, January 20, 2014 from 11:00am-12:00pm, Senior Services Plus will hold a ceremony in honor and recognition of Martin Luther King Day. The guest speaker, Pastor David Goens, of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, will read excerpts from the powerful "I Have a Dream" speech, and discuss the significance of his words in the 1960's and in today's society.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298, extension 146.

