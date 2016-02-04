Marshall, Thurston lead CM, Jersey All MVC volleyball picks Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Civic Memorial and Jersey both had girls on the Mississippi Valley All-Conference volleyball team. Sydney Marshall led the CM girls with a second-team selection and Jersey's Mackenzie Thurston was also a second-team pick. Article continues after sponsor message CM's Kennedy Carnes, Kaity Kappler and Cara Melton were honorable mention picks. Jersey honorable mention selections were Hannah Greene and Margy Tepen. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip