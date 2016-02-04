CM's Sydney Marshall, a second-team All MVC selection.Civic Memorial and Jersey both had girls on the Mississippi Valley All-Conference volleyball team.

Sydney Marshall led the CM girls with a second-team selection and Jersey's Mackenzie Thurston was also a second-team pick.

CM's Kennedy Carnes, Kaity Kappler and Cara Melton were honorable mention picks. Jersey honorable mention selections were Hannah Greene and Margy Tepen.

 