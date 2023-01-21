CARLINVILLE - The marriages and romances of American Presidents will be the topic of a free program at the Carlinville Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the one-hour discussion, which will be presented by Tom Emery, a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville.

Emery has won fifteen awards from the Illinois State Historical Society in his career. He has been published in over 150 newspapers in his career, and has created thirty-nine book and booklet titles.

An experienced speaker and public-address announcer, Emery has lectured on his research across the region, and has been in particular demand in recent years.

He is known for his informal presentations, which encourage audience participation. The Presidential Marriages program is one of his most popular discussions, and usually attracts large audiences.

The program will offer an entertaining look at the marriages, romances, and love lives of the Presidents. While some of the most famous Presidents will be covered, this program will also emphasize some of the lesser-known Presidents while discussing the successes and failures of their marriages. White House weddings will be covered, as will the lives of Presidents behind the scenes.

For more information, call the library at 217-854-3505 or email mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

