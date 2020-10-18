SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 GIRLS TENNIS ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL ASSOCIATION SECTIONALS

CLASS 1A AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

WENDLE PLACES SECOND IN SINGLES, KAMP AND RATLIFF SECOND IN DOUBLES, BUTKOVICH AND LOEWEN FOURTH AT ALTHOFF SECTIONAL: Marquette Catholic's Monica Wendle finished second in the singles, while Roxana's Stephanie Kamp and Lindsey Ratliff came in second, and Civic Memorial's Hannah Butkovich and Kennedy Loewen were fourth in the doubles at the IHSA Class 1A sectional at Belleville Althoff Catholic.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Crusaders won the team title with 30 points, with the Shells coming in second with 20 points, the Indians tied with Waterloo for third with 11 points each, the Eagles placed fifth with 10 points, the Explorers came in sixth with eight points, Waterloo Gibault Catholic was seventh with four points, and East Alton-Wood River failed to score.

Natalie Cohn of Althoff defeated Wendle in the singles final, while Ella Mostoller of Mascoutah was third, and the Crusaders' Caitlyn Conrad was fourth. Kylie Chitwood and Maddie Mena of Althoff won the doubles final over Kamp and Ratliff, while Waterloo's Haley Storm and Kailey Walter won the third-place match over Butkovich and Loewen. No scores were available at press time.

CLASS 1A AT CENTRALIA

CARMODY TAKES SINGLES CROWN, SPEER AND HARTOIN PLACE SECOND, JACKSON AND LILEY FOURTH IN DOUBLES AS TRIAD WINS CENTRALIA SECTIONAL: Triad's Jocelyn Carmody won the singles championship, while the doubles teams of Karen Speer and Sami Hartoin came in second, and Haley Jackson and Darian Liley finished fourth, and it was enough to give the Knights the team championship of the IHSA Class 1A sectional at Centralia High School.

The Knights won the title with 28 points, with Olney Richland County coming in second with 25 points, Flora came in third at 19 points, Highland was fourth with 12 points, the host Orphans were fifth with eight points, Salem came in sixth with six points, placing seventh was Greenville with four points, and both Vandalia and Hillsboro failed to score.

Carmody defeated two Flora players --- Emma Walden and Lanie Carder --- in going on to the championship. Carmody won the semifinal over Walden 6-2, 6-2, and in the championship match, split the first two sets against Carder 4-6, 6-3, and trailed in the third and deciding set 4-5 when Carder was forced to retire. Evie Potter of Richland County was fourth, losing to Carder 6-2, 6-1, and to Walden 6-4, 6-2.

In the doubles, Richland County's Riley Doll and Grayce Burgener won the title, defeating Jackson and Liley 6-7 (4-7 in the tiebreak), 6-1, 6-3, then won over Speer and Hartoin 6-2, 6-4 in the final. Speer and Hartoin won their semifinal match 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 over Richland's Zoe Alexander and Mikaela Innskeep. Alexander and Innskeep won the third place match over Jackson and Liley 7-5, 6-4.

Jersey competed in the Quincy Notre Dame Catholic sectional over the weekend, but results were not available at press time.

More like this: