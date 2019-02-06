Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School’s Ralph Williams signed his letter of intent to play football with Cisco College in Cisco, Texas, Wednesday afternoon.

Williams said he feels very well prepared for the next step in his athletic and academic career after his as an Explorer.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “I’m just glad the Marquette family helped me get to where I’m at today. I think this is going to be a great opportunity for me, I’m ready to get bigger, faster, stronger and play at the next level.”