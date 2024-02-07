ALTON - Peter Walch,a senior at Marquette Catholic High School, is one of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Students Of The Month.

He is the son of Dennis and Karen Walch. He attended Saint Mary’s Catholic School from fifth grade through eighth grade. He has attended Marquette for all four years of high school. Peter has achieved a GPA of 4.82 and a 28 on the ACT. He has taken many AP and dual credit courses. Peter was named Marquette student of the month in August and an Illinois state scholar. Peter participated in many extracurricular activities during his time at Marquette, including being a member of the Marquette football team for 2 years before injury forced him to stop. Peter is currently a member of the Marquette Scholar bowl team.

As a sophomore, Peter began his time as a part of the Academic Challenge team at Marquette. As a member of the Academic Challenge team, he placed second in the regional in biology, then excelled his junior year, winning first place in chemistry at the regional and sectional level. He also achieved third place in chemistry and fifth place in math at the state level. He is actively involved in the Breast Cancer Awareness Club, and is the president of the National Honor Society.

The most important aspect of Peter’s high school experience was service. He has accumulated 72 service hours through various Marquette and St. Mary’s Catholic Church events. Peter’s favorite memories have come from shaving his head with his younger brother, Steven Walch, at the St. Baldrick's Foundation Childhood Cancer Research Charity event at Marquette to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer. On February 2nd, Peter shaved his head for the fifth consecutive year. In those five years, he has raised over $1,000. One of Peter’s most prized possessions was the letter he received from Saint Baldrick’s giving him the title, “Squire of Hope,” and to celebrate his third year “rocking the bald”. Peter would like to thank Saint Baldrick’s, Mrs. Elizabeth DeCourcey, and all those who have donated to help fight childhood cancer for the support they have given him.

Peter enjoys spending his free time watching sports, reading and bird-watching. He plans to study chemistry and history at either the University of Wisconsin or Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He would like to thank his family, friends and the Marquette faculty and staff for their continued support, and members of the Alton Rotary Club for this honor.

