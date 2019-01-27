ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School’s Stephen Hasse signed his letter of intent Friday to play soccer with Niagra University in Niagara, New York, next fall.

“I really enjoyed it, learned a lot, made a lot of new friends and teammates,” he said about his time as an Explorer. “I’m excited to continue my career with a program that plays division one and has a really good program.”

While seeking a major in finance, while minoring in political science, Hasse said he’s looking forward to furthering his career at Niagara.

“The campus, the facilities and everyone there just made it feel like home to me,” he added. “It’s a great fit. I’m excited to get to work.”