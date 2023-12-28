



Abigail Taylor, a senior at Marquette Catholic High School, is an Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student Of Month for December. Taylor and Morgan Jones of Alton High were honored by Rotary at Gentelin's On Broadway.

She is the daughter of Josh and Hannah Taylor. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School from second grade through eighth grade before attending Marquette. Abigail has a GPA of 4.68, a score of 28 on the ACT, and over 30 dual credit hours. This is enough to graduate high school as a sophomore in college. Additionally, she has won many awards. Some of these include High Honor Roll, The Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizenship Award, Marquette Student of the Month in November, and was named an Illinois State Scholar.

Not only does Abigail value her academics, but she is very active in her school community. She played volleyball for four years, and participated in scholar bowl for three years, being the captain her senior year. As a member of Marquette’s ACES Academic Challenge Team for three years, she has won many awards for her school. During her sophomore year, she placed fourth in Biology in both the regional and the sectional. Her junior year, she placed fifth in Mathematics and second in Chemistry in the regional. She then placed second in Chemistry in the sectional and fifth overall in the state of Illinois in Chemistry. Abigail is also a member of many different clubs at her high school. She serves as the parliamentarian of the student council, the secretary of the National Honor Society, and the president of the breast cancer awareness club. Lastly, she is the student leader of Marquette’s new community and house system.

As previously mentioned, Abigail is heavily involved within her school’s National Honors Society. This position has offered her many opportunities to serve her community. With over 100 hours of community service, she volunteers her time at different events hosted by St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and her weekends to clean up around Alton through her school, Abigail loves giving back to the community and the town of Alton.

She spends her free time reading, painting, and spending time with friends and family. Abigail plans to study Aerospace Engineering at either the University of Kansas or Missouri University of Science and Technology. She would like to thank all members of the Alton Rotary Club, her principal, advisor, and teachers at Marquette for making this possible.

