ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Trap Shooting Team won their match last week in an impressive showing. MCHS shot a 100 and an 88 against Alton 2, who shot a 71 and 82.

Top shooters for MCHS included the following: Aden Rulo: 45 birds

Justin McCarthy: 43 birds

Adam Elik: 38 birds

Thomas Masterson: 35 birds

Brianne Bagwill: 27 birds

Marquette shot against Alton 2, which recorded the following totals: Stephen Whiteside: 43 birds

Myra Trammel: 31 birds

Ira Gore: 29 birds

Alana Jausel: 27 birds

James Elmendorf: 23 birds

Heach Coach Brenda McCarthy said MCHS will practice tonight and shoot again on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m., starting on 2 against Bethalto 3. Marquette now closes out week 12 of the 2023 Fall Youth Trap League season at 2-0.

Also at 2-0 for the season so far are Bethalto 3 and Oiler Gold. Oiler Maroon and Alton 1 are both 1-1, while Alton 2, Bethalto 2, and the Carrollton Hawks are each 0-2.

Bethalto Claybusters 3 shot a 75 and 83, beating out Bethalto Claybusters 2, who shot a 65 and 59. Top total scores for both teams are as follows:

Bethalto Claybusters 3:

Riley Lamb: 40 birds

Ian Lamb: 36 birds

Aiden Davis: 35 birds

Ethan Lerner: 26 birds

Alexis Shaw: 21 birds

Bethalto Claybusters 2:

Damian Newingham: 34 birds

Gabriella Moore: 28 birds

Mary Lawrence: 23 birds

Brody Johnson: 20 birds

Erica Mcgaughey: 19 birds

Alton 1 claimed victory over Oiler Maroon, with AHS shooting a 95 and 79 against Oiler’s 70 and 81. Both teams recorded the following totals:

Alton 1:

Alec Schmider: 46 birds

Patrick Riney: 45 birds

Carl Hamberg: 37 birds

Cole Kribs: 24 birds

William Beiser: 22 birds

Oiler Maroon:

Raiden Evans: 49 birds

Abby Williams: 41 birds

Hunter Smith: 31 birds

Brynndon Kincheloe: 30 birds

Oiler Gold shot a 94 and 101 to beat out the Carrollton Hawks, who shot a 93 and 90. Top shooters for both teams were as follows:

Oiler Gold:

Hayden Copeland: 43 birds

Logan Wilcutt: 41 birds

Kayleigh Williams: 41 birds

Jackson McDonald: 39 birds

Logan Bourbon: 31 birds

Carrollton Hawks:

John Vandersand: 44 birds

Drew Adcock: 39 birds

Sam Droste: 36 birds

Cash Brannan: 34 birds

Davis Winters: 30 birds

Home matches for MCHS take place at the Winchester Trap & Skeet Facility in Cottage Hills on Thursday evenings. The team faces Bethalto 3 for their next match on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.

