ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Trap Shooting Team won their match last week in an impressive showing. MCHS shot a 100 and an 88 against Alton 2, who shot a 71 and 82.

Top shooters for MCHS included the following:

  • Aden Rulo: 45 birds
  • Justin McCarthy: 43 birds
  • Adam Elik: 38 birds
  • Thomas Masterson: 35 birds
  • Brianne Bagwill: 27 birds

Marquette shot against Alton 2, which recorded the following totals:

  • Stephen Whiteside: 43 birds
  • Myra Trammel: 31 birds
  • Ira Gore: 29 birds
  • Alana Jausel: 27 birds
  • James Elmendorf: 23 birds

Heach Coach Brenda McCarthy said MCHS will practice tonight and shoot again on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m., starting on 2 against Bethalto 3. Marquette now closes out week 12 of the 2023 Fall Youth Trap League season at 2-0.

Also at 2-0 for the season so far are Bethalto 3 and Oiler Gold. Oiler Maroon and Alton 1 are both 1-1, while Alton 2, Bethalto 2, and the Carrollton Hawks are each 0-2.

Bethalto Claybusters 3 shot a 75 and 83, beating out Bethalto Claybusters 2, who shot a 65 and 59. Top total scores for both teams are as follows:

Bethalto Claybusters 3:

  • Riley Lamb: 40 birds
  • Ian Lamb: 36 birds
  • Aiden Davis: 35 birds
  • Ethan Lerner: 26 birds
  • Alexis Shaw: 21 birds

Bethalto Claybusters 2:

  • Damian Newingham: 34 birds
  • Gabriella Moore: 28 birds
  • Mary Lawrence: 23 birds
  • Brody Johnson: 20 birds
  • Erica Mcgaughey: 19 birds

Alton 1 claimed victory over Oiler Maroon, with AHS shooting a 95 and 79 against Oiler’s 70 and 81. Both teams recorded the following totals:

Alton 1:

  • Alec Schmider: 46 birds
  • Patrick Riney: 45 birds
  • Carl Hamberg: 37 birds
  • Cole Kribs: 24 birds
  • William Beiser: 22 birds

Oiler Maroon:

  • Raiden Evans: 49 birds
  • Abby Williams: 41 birds
  • Hunter Smith: 31 birds
  • Brynndon Kincheloe: 30 birds

Oiler Gold shot a 94 and 101 to beat out the Carrollton Hawks, who shot a 93 and 90. Top shooters for both teams were as follows:

Oiler Gold:

  • Hayden Copeland: 43 birds
  • Logan Wilcutt: 41 birds
  • Kayleigh Williams: 41 birds
  • Jackson McDonald: 39 birds
  • Logan Bourbon: 31 birds

Carrollton Hawks:

  • John Vandersand: 44 birds
  • Drew Adcock: 39 birds
  • Sam Droste: 36 birds
  • Cash Brannan: 34 birds
  • Davis Winters: 30 birds

Home matches for MCHS take place at the Winchester Trap & Skeet Facility in Cottage Hills on Thursday evenings. The team faces Bethalto 3 for their next match on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.

