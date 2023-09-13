Marquette Wins Trap Shoot Against Alton - Full List Of Shooters, Scores
ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Trap Shooting Team won their match last week in an impressive showing. MCHS shot a 100 and an 88 against Alton 2, who shot a 71 and 82.
Top shooters for MCHS included the following:
Marquette shot against Alton 2, which recorded the following totals:
Heach Coach Brenda McCarthy said MCHS will practice tonight and shoot again on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m., starting on 2 against Bethalto 3. Marquette now closes out week 12 of the 2023 Fall Youth Trap League season at 2-0.
Also at 2-0 for the season so far are Bethalto 3 and Oiler Gold. Oiler Maroon and Alton 1 are both 1-1, while Alton 2, Bethalto 2, and the Carrollton Hawks are each 0-2.
Bethalto Claybusters 3 shot a 75 and 83, beating out Bethalto Claybusters 2, who shot a 65 and 59. Top total scores for both teams are as follows:
Bethalto Claybusters 3:
- Riley Lamb: 40 birds
- Ian Lamb: 36 birds
- Aiden Davis: 35 birds
- Ethan Lerner: 26 birds
- Alexis Shaw: 21 birds
Bethalto Claybusters 2:
- Damian Newingham: 34 birds
- Gabriella Moore: 28 birds
- Mary Lawrence: 23 birds
- Brody Johnson: 20 birds
- Erica Mcgaughey: 19 birds
Alton 1 claimed victory over Oiler Maroon, with AHS shooting a 95 and 79 against Oiler’s 70 and 81. Both teams recorded the following totals:
Alton 1:
- Alec Schmider: 46 birds
- Patrick Riney: 45 birds
- Carl Hamberg: 37 birds
- Cole Kribs: 24 birds
- William Beiser: 22 birds
Oiler Maroon:
- Raiden Evans: 49 birds
- Abby Williams: 41 birds
- Hunter Smith: 31 birds
- Brynndon Kincheloe: 30 birds
Oiler Gold shot a 94 and 101 to beat out the Carrollton Hawks, who shot a 93 and 90. Top shooters for both teams were as follows:
Oiler Gold:
- Hayden Copeland: 43 birds
- Logan Wilcutt: 41 birds
- Kayleigh Williams: 41 birds
- Jackson McDonald: 39 birds
- Logan Bourbon: 31 birds
Carrollton Hawks:
- John Vandersand: 44 birds
- Drew Adcock: 39 birds
- Sam Droste: 36 birds
- Cash Brannan: 34 birds
- Davis Winters: 30 birds
Home matches for MCHS take place at the Winchester Trap & Skeet Facility in Cottage Hills on Thursday evenings. The team faces Bethalto 3 for their next match on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.
