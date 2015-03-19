GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON MARQUETTE 2, ALTON 1: Alton Marquette got a pair of goals in the late going to upend crosstown rival Alton 2-1 in a consolation-bracket match of the Metro Girls Cup tournament at Oerter Park in Columbia Wednesday night.

Lauren Walsh scored the match winner in the 75th minute off a rebound from a shot from Kate Sanfillipo that was turned back by Redbird goalkeeper Brittany Storey. Adrianna Schindler had tied the match in the 69th minute.

The only Redbird goal came off a penalty kick Brianna Hatfield in the sixth minute after the Explorers were called for a foul in the penalty area.

Marquette (1-1) will take on Columbia, 2-0 winners over Highland, for ninth place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbia High; Alton (0-2) will meet the Bulldogs for 11th place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Oerter Park in Columbia.

FREEBURG 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Allison Hutchinson, Addie Huston and Emilie Blankenship all scored as Freeburg blanked East Alton-Wood River 3-0 at Freeburg Wednesday afternoon.

The Oilers dropped to 1-1 on the season with the loss; the Midgets went to 2-0 on the season.

SOFTBALL

ALTON MARQUETTE 11, GRANITE CITY 3: Freshman Meghan Schorman struck out 17 Granite City batters as Alton Marquette downed Granite City 11-3 Wednesday afternoon in the season opener for both sides at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Schorman scattered four hits and gave up three runs in her high school debut and helped herself with a home run, a triple and two RBIs.

Tess Eberlin had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, while Sam Harshbarger, Kalie Bueker, Megan McClard and Emma Taylor each had two hits.

WATERLOO 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: A three-run fifth and four-run seventh proved to be East Alton-Wood River's undoing as the Oilers dropped an 11-2 non-conference decision to Waterloo at home Wednesday.

Victoria Beachum, who had no-hit Greenville the day before, gave up 11 runs (five earned) while fanning eight, walking one and scattering 11 hits. The Oilers committed five errors in the contest. The Bulldogs' Kasey Bradley fanned seven while giving up two runs (one earned), five hits and walking one.

Haley Shewmake had two hits for EA-WR, while Carly Campbell tripled; Kylie Albrecht and Erica Schaab each homered for Waterloo.

BASEBALL

GILLESPIE 3, JERSEY 2: Jersey pitcher Will Mortland tossed 15 strikeouts in the season opener against Gillespie, but the Miners nipped out a 3-2 win in the season opener for both teams.

The Panthers had scored in the first, but the Miners tied it in the second and then scored the game-winning runs an inning later.

Mortland gave up five hits and walked on in taking the loss; the Miners' Brock Werner scattered seven hits, walked three and struck out four in getting the win.

Brendan Kennedy had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers; Eli Fox had a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Miners, who also had a solo homer from Derick Engleke.

