MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Andrew Serfas, a Junior studying Biomechanics at Marquette University, attended a Marquette Action Program (MAP) spring break service trip through Marquette's Campus Ministry. Serfas, from Edwardsville, IL, traveled with 4 other Marquette students to Erie, PA and performed service focusing on Human Dignity.

Peter Gohl, a Senior studying Biomechanics at Marquette University, attended a Marquette Action Program (MAP) spring break service trip through Marquette's Campus Ministry. Gohl, from Shiloh, IL, traveled with 12 other Marquette students to Oglala, SD and performed service focusing on Human Dignity.

Since 1977, MAP has offered students the opportunity to work and interact with people all over the United States. Sponsored by Marquette's Campus Ministry, the trips expose students to aspects of poverty, racism and the lives of the disabled in today's society. Depending on the site, students may be doing anything from assisting in classrooms to preparing meals at homeless shelters to repairing houses devastated by storms. This spring break, 169 Marquette volunteers traveled to 18 different sites in 17 different cities.

