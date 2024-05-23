CHICAGO - Marquette Catholic boys tennis players Bradley Bower and Thomas Wendle remain alive in the IHSA Class 1A State Boys Tennis Tournament in the Chicago area.

Bower-Wendle lost to Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber of Herrin High 6-2, 6-4 in their first match on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at state. In the second match, the combo triumphed 6-3, 7-5 over Anton Augusto and Ben Thomson of Antiloch.

The duo plays at Rolling Meadows next in the second-round of consolation play against Chase Boester and Yajath Narra of Normal (University).

Triad's Tate Moore lost in his first-round singles match to Gustavo Kieling of Centralia 6-1, 6-1 and lost the second match of consolation play to Ethan Bator of Lemont 7-6, 1-6 (10-6).

The Triad doubles tandem of Joe Cass and Ethan Stewart won 6-1, 6-2 over Andrew Martin and Ivan Powell of Greenville, then won 6-0, 6-1 over Logan Palmer and Joel Rhodes of Sterling (Newman Central) and won in the third round over Daniel Garin and Varun Viges of Chicago (Payton).

Marquette Gets A Doubles Team To State At Triad Class 1A Sectional

TROY - Highland and Triad advanced one singles player and doubles team to the state tournament, while Marquette Catholic also advanced a doubles team in the IHSA Class 1A boys tennis sectional tournament, held Saturday at the Triad High tennis courts in Troy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Highland won the team title with 25 points, with Waterloo finishing second at 19 points, Mascoutah and the host Knights tied for third with 16 points each, Marquette placed fifth with 10 points, Civic Memorial and Belleville Althoff Catholic tied for seventh with four points, Roxana was ninth with two points, and Metro-East Lutheran failed to score.

The top four players and teams qualified for state, with the semifinalists in both divisions moving on to the tournament next weekend.

In the singles, Grant Fleming of Highland, August Suermann of Roxana, Grant Shirley of CM, Tate Moore of Triad, Alex Brault of the Knights, Ryan Klausner of the Explorers, CM's Jude Breyer, Christian Broekemeier of Metro-East, Highland's Jackson Cline, and Hunter Kelly of Roxana all received first round byes, while Hubert Allen of the Explorers won by default over Peter Curtis of Metro-East.

In the second round, Fleming defeated Suermann 6-0, 6-0, Caeden Wills of Waterloo eliminated 6-3, 6-1, Moore defeated Allen on a walkover, Brault won over Klausner 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, Wyatt Jurgensmeyer of Mascoutah defeated 6-0. 6-0, Cline won over Broekemeier on a walkover, and Nobbe won over Kelly 6-0, 6-0.

The quarterfinal results saw Fleming win over Wille 6-0, 6-0, Ruocco won over Moore 6-1, 6-1, but could no longer compete, allowing Moore into the semifinals and state tourament berth Jurgensmeyer won over Klausner 6-0, 6-0, and Nobbe defeated Cline 6-0, 6-0, all winners qualifying for state. In the semifinals, Fleming defeated Moore 6-1. 6-1, and Jurgensmeyer won over Nobbe 6-0, 6-3 In the final, Fleming won over Jurgensmeyer 6-1, 3-1, retired, and in the third place match, it was Nobbe over Moore 6-0, 6-0.

Over in the doubles competition, receiving first round byes were Triad's Joe Cass and Ethan Stewart, Zach Daly and Harry Mueller of Metro-East, Hack Meyer and Will Lindsco of Highland, Ryne Breyer and Jonathan Scroggins of CM, Jameson Chacon and Marek Schram of Triad, Hank Patrick and Tristan Bassett of CM, Bryant Smith and Brecken Bow of Highland, Aaron Shields and Gavin Rhyne of Roxana, Garyn Krausz and Adam Broekemeier of Metro-East, and Bradley Bower and Thomas Wendle of Marquette. In the only contested first round match, Adam Richard and Carson Hampton of the Explorers won over Devin Chambers and Gavin Springer of Roxana 6-0, 6-0.

In the second round, Cass and Stewart defeated Braden Gasawski and Joe Hamilton of Althoff 6-0, 6-1, it was Collin Groves and Brendan McClary of Waterloo winning over Daly and Mueller 6-0, 6-0, Meyer and Lindsco defeated Kaleb Cox and Kaine Climaco of Mascoutah 6-0, 6-1, Breyer and Scroggins eliminated Richard and Hampton 6-2, 6-1, Grant Eugea and Eli Schwehr of Waterloo defeated Chacon and Schram 6-4, 7-6 (8-6 in the tiebreak), Jordan Beck and Eli Woodrome of Mascoutah eliminated Patrick and Bassett 6-0, 6-1, Smith and Bow defeated Shields and Rhyne 6-0, 6-0, Bower and Wendle won over Krausz and Broekemeier 6-0, 6-0.

In the quarterfinals, with all four winners qualifying for state, Cass and Stewart won over Groves and McClary 6-0, 6-0, Meyer and Lindsco eliminated Bryer and Scorggins 6-2, 6-2, Beck and Woodrome got past Eugea and Schwehr 6-1, 6-7 (4-7 in the tiebreak), 6-1, and Bower and Wendle won over Smith and Bow 6-4, 6-1. In the semifinals, it was Cass and Stewart over Meyer and Lindsco 6-0, 6-1, and Beck and Woodrome defeated Bower and Wendle 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak). The final saw Cass and Stewart win over Beck and Woodrome 6-0, 2-0, retired, and in the third place match, Meyer and Lindsco defeated Bower and Wendle 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak), 6-2.

More like this: