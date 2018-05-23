ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School announced the resignation of boys' and girls' cross country coach Mike Brooks today and said a search is underway for a replacement.

Marquette Catholic described Brooks as one of their outstanding coaches. In the past few years, Marquette's boys and girls track teams and cross country teams had significant success and state qualifiers under Coach Brooks.

Brooks will remain as a teacher at the school and help to pass the torch when a new coach is found.

Brooks was a longtime coach before coming to Marquette. He coached football and basketball for several years at Routt High School in Jacksonville and later coached track at Illinois College. In 1984, Brooks coached Routt to the Illinois 1A state football championship with a 20-0 win over Carthage (Hancock Central).

The search for a cross country coach and track and field coach will begin immediately. Interested applicants should obtain an application from the Athletic Office at Marquette Catholic High School by calling (618) 463-0583 x227 or by email at jholmes@mymchs.org.

