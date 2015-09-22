ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will host their annual Homecoming Block Party and $50,000 Mega Raffle drawing this Saturday September 26 at the Alton KC Hall, 2 blocks east of MCHS.

“We had over 500 people attend last year including alumni, current and past parents and friends of Marquette," said Mary Hough, of the Marquette Development Office. “This year we have improved our food choices significantly with a combination of meat entrees, salad, pasta and appetizers from local restaurants. Entrees with a salad or pasta are only $5.00, while appetizers are only $3.00. We don’t look to make a profit on food, we just want to provide a fun night for the Marquette family."

Marquette has secured one of St. Louis’ best bands in Queens Blvd., and will draw the $50,000 Mega Raffle winner at 10:00pm.

Food options include shredded BBQ chicken sandwiches, bratwurst and chicken wings on a stick from Schwegel’s, salad from Castelli’s at 255, pasta cavatelli from Chez Marilyn’s, toasted ravioli from Johnson’s Corner, Swedish meatballs from Bluff City Grill, pretzels and cheese from Main Street Brewery and spinach and artichoke dip with homemade pita chips from Roper’s Regal Beagle.

“We have a much larger tent this year to accommodate everyone and the band. Food will be served starting at 6pm, Queens Blvd will play from 7pm-11pm and we will draw the Mega Raffle $50,000 winner at 10pm, leaving plenty of time for guests to attend the Homecoming Coronation at 10:30pm” said Hough.

The Mega Raffle has been going well, according to Hough, and is currently at 92% of the goal with only a few days to go. Tickets can be bought online at www.marquettecatholic.org/megaraffle or in person at the school.

Tickets are $50 or buy two, get 1 free.

